Sofia Bevarly Wows In Tie-Dye String Bikini For Tropical Instagram Shoot

Sofia Bevarly gave off some major beach vibes this past weekend while clad in a sexy, floral string bikini on Instagram. The Fort Myers, Florida native has been longing for the days where she was free to jet-set, sharing a few throwback shots this past week alone. In the latest addition to her feed, the brunette hottie asked fans which of two photos they preferred while she posed in a tropical paradise.

In the first image in the series, the model stood in thigh-deep water, with a gorgeous mountain range just behind her. The Taurus wore her long, brunette locks pulled over to one side of her head, letting loose strands fall over her shoulder. Sofia stared off into the distance, opening her mouth slightly. She wore blush and highlighter on the apples of her cheeks, and she added a subtle application of mascara and eyeliner to the look as well.

The girlfriend of Dan Bilzerian sizzled in a tie-dye bikini that had a basic triangle top as well as skimpy string bottoms. Sofia’s taut tummy and toned legs looked like they were made to be in a swimsuit.

The next image in the set was just as hot as the first. In that photo, the stunner sported the same, colorful suit but altered her pose. That time, she knelt in the sand with a little bit of water hitting around her knees. In the caption, the model shared that it was such a beautiful place, but she did not specifically tag her location.

Bevarly asked fans which photo they liked better, tagging her photographer in the caption. Clicking on the photographer’s page, it appears as though the images were taken in Oahu, Hawaii since she opted to geotag them.

Sofia’s update has amassed a ton of traffic, with over 64,000 likes and 800-plus comments within a 24-hour time span. Some Instagrammers commented on her amazing figure while countless chimed in on which image they liked better.

“There’s so much good in both,” one follower pointed out, adding a single red rose emoji.

“I really love both pictures. You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great weekend,” another admirer stated.

“Beautiful lady and beautiful place,” a third fan chimed in, along with a series of flame emoji at the end of their comment.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the brunette bombshell stunned in another hot swimsuit, that time one that was Tiffany blue in color. It’s no surprise that that update also attracted a ton of attention from fans.