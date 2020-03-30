Doina Barbaneagra Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Sheer Bodysuit

Instagram sensation and Austria’s Next Top Model alum Doina Barbaneagra is daring when it comes to flaunting her killer physique, and her latest social media update is no different. In the most recent pic that she shared with her 610,000 followers, the Moldovan model rocked a skimpy sheer bodysuit that put her killer figure on display.

In the new upload, Doina could be seen sitting at the edge of her bed with her knees together, grabbing a few strands of hair with her right hand and placed her other hand on a pillow beside her. She looked to her right as the camera captured the shot.

The brunette beauty rocked a white bodysuit made of sheer material, designed with tiny floral embroidery. The underwire bra had a plunging neckline that showed off ample cleavage, which was partly covered by her hair. The lingerie also featured thin straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms, and a cutout starting from the midriff that reached just above her belly button. The high leg cuts of the undergarment accentuated her curvy waist.

Doina wore her dark-colored locks parted in the middle and styled with tiny hair clips along the sides of her forehead. She sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a beige foundation, defined eyebrows, warm-toned eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She applied some blush, glowing highlighter, and some pink-toned lip gloss. The model accessorized with a dainty name necklace and nothing else.

In the caption, she mentioned that her sexy ensemble was from Lounge Underwear. According to the brand’s website, the “Champagne Birthday Bodysuit” retails for $90. A quick look at Lounge Underwear’s Instagram page showed that the lingerie was just launched yesterday in celebration of turning four years.

The latest upload gained more than 15,000 likes and over 180 comments within the first 20 hours of being live on the social media platform. Doina’s followers flocked to the comments section and dropped messages, with most of them complimenting her beauty and amazing physique. Some others were short on words and decided to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“This bodysuit looks much better on you than me. You are simply breathtaking!” one of her admirers commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“I don’t need a binocular to look at your incredible beauty, because you’re always showing me everything I want to see,” echoed another fan.

“You look like a Barbie! You are so beautiful!” wrote a third social media user.

“You look like what Lana del Rey sounds like,” added a fourth Instagram follower.