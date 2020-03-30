Devon Windsor Rocks A Tiny Black-And-White Bikini While ‘Absorbing As Much Vitamin D As Possible’

Devon Windsor took advantage of the beautiful weather today to soak up some sun in a tiny bikini. The Victoria’s Secret model shared a snap of the tanning session to her Instagram account on Monday.

Devon was seen sitting on top of a large white cushion in her backyard in her latest social media appearance that added some serious heat to her page. She stretched her arms out behind her and closed her eyes in a blissful manner as the golden sun spilled over her slender frame.

In order to absorb “as much vitamin D as possible,” the 26-year-old slipped into an itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. Naturally, the set was from her own Devon Windsor Swim collection. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the babe certainly seemed to do her brand well.

The blond bombshell stunned in the black-and-white patterned bikini that left little to the imagination. The set included a skimpy, bandeau-style top that showcased her toned arms. The piece appeared hardly enough to contain the model’s assets, as it not only exposed an ample amount of cleavage but a teasing glimpse of underboob as well. A dainty knot was tied right in the middle of the swimwear’s too-small cups, drawing even more attention to the stunner’s NSFW showing of skin.

Devon also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that covered up only what was necessary, allowing the hottie to show off her lean legs and sculpted thighs. Its waistband sat high up on the model’s hips and featured the same tie detail the accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The catwalk queen accessorized her barely-there look with a long gold necklace and a pair of trendy black sunglasses that offered her a bit of relief from the sun. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun and appeared to be going makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were quick to shower Devon’s skin-baring new Instagram post some love. The steamy shot has earned over 4,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Several fans took their admiration even further and flocked to the comments section of the post to leave compliments for the beauty’s jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Devon looked “magnificent.”

“I need this bikini,” a third follower remarked.

Others used emoji to express their feelings toward the snap, with many opting for the heart-eyed emoticon.

This is hardly the first time that Devon has flaunted her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed included a video of the model strutting her stuff on the beach in a cheeky, off-the-shoulder two-piece. That look proved popular as well, racking up more than 12,000 likes.