Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Are Reportedly Working ‘Hard’ To Co-Parent, Not Yet Back Together

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly aren’t back together but according to a new report, they’re doing what they can to successfully co-parent their one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Doris Daly.

According to a March 28 report from Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars, who announced their breakup in September of last year after just over two years of marriage, are doing their best and “working hard” to co-parent Brooklyn, despite the current drama they are facing on episodes of the 12th season of the Bravo reality show.

“She’s allowing him to see Brooklyn a lot which he has been doing. They’re trying to work on their relationship, not necessarily for the sake of getting back together, but for the sake of co-parenting and Brooklyn,” an insider explained.

The source went on to say that when it comes to a romantic reconciliation between Moore and Daly, the chances of that appeared to be dwindling. That said, the insider also noted that the co-parenting relationship between the former couple has actually improved substantially in recent months.

“Kenya really is encouraging Marc to have the best relationship he can for their daughter but romantically, it doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now,” the source continued.

During an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Moore will be seen banning Daly from staying at their house after suggesting that she was kept in the dark about “a lot of things.” She’ll then be featured admitting that she’s not sure how visitation should work between Daly and their daughter but made it clear that she wanted her estranged husband to be able to see their child whenever he is in Atlanta.

As fans may have seen, Moore and Daly celebrated Brooklyn’s one-year-old birthday as a family last year.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Moore’s co-star, Cynthia Bailey, voiced her concerns over Daly’s poor treatment of Moore during an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta weeks ago after Daly failed to thank Moore for her help with his charity event. As she explained at the time, Bailey didn’t appreciate Daly’s snub.

“I’m not saying that he intentionally set out to not thank her, I just thought it was just really in poor taste that he didn’t,” Bailey said in a Bravo recap, via Hollywood Life. “I’ve seen all sides to Marc. I’ve seen Marc where he’s amazing … and then I’ve seen other sides where I don’t get it. He’s not that nice.”