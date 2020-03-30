Ana Cheri Shows Off Incredible Curves In Revealing Lace Lingerie Set

The model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On Monday, March 30, American model Ana Cheri started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing photo, the former Playboy Playmate appeared to be sunbathing while sitting on a ledge. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white lingerie set, that consisted of a plunging lace bra adorned with buttons and a pair of matching underwear, from the clothing brand, For Love & Lemons. The risque lingerie showcased her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. Ana finished off the sultry ensemble with a woven hat, hoop earrings, layered necklaces, and her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in tousled curls and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup. She generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. The striking makeup look also included subtle contour, shimmering eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her long nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

For the photo, the 33-year-old stunner struck a seductive pose by spreading her legs. She held onto her hat’s brim and placed her other hand on her elbow. Ana tilted her head and closed her eyes, as she parted her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to make reference to the “anxiety” surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. She then proceeded to remind her followers that she is continuing her “giveback giveaway,” where she is offering $50 to one commenter each day, until March 31.

Many of Ana’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“My god you are beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“You have a perfect body,” said another follower, adding both a flower and fire emoji to the comment.

“Girl, you are just fabulous!!” added a different devotee.

“Your photographs are very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing revealing outfits.