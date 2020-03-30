Jessica Weaver Pushes The Envelope In Tiny Tank Top & Rolled Shorts While Showing Off Tattoo Sleeve

Jessica Weaver took to social media to share another scandalous photo that showed her rocking a tiny tank top and a pair of rolled shorts. The busty babe is most well-known for flaunting her large chest for the camera, and she regularly sports one NSFW outfit after the next. In the latest addition to her Instagram feed, Weaver did a little question-and-answer session with her fans during her time in quarantine.

The model tagged her location as Los Angeles, California, where she posed on a gray couch. She appeared to be at home in her living room, and she was surrounded by artwork and a plain silver mirror. The California cutie nearly bared it all for the camera, rocking a purple, silky tank that had thin spaghetti straps. The skimpy top dipped deep into her chest, showing plenty of cleavage, while the neckline was ruched. The bottom of her shirt hit just above her navel, which had a jeweled piercing in it.

Weaver spread her legs open for the camera while rocking a pair of white shorts that showcased her trim legs. She rolled the waistband of the shorts over to reveal even more skin. The model also showed off the large black tattoo sleeve on her left arm. She wore a single braid over one shoulder and sported a subtle application of makeup, including dark filler on her brows. In addition, Weaver added a small amount of blush on the tops of her cheeks, completing the look with a light gloss.

In the caption of the photo, the hottie told fans that she was taking questions about the opposite sex and dating advice. The post has already attracted a lot of attention, with over 66,000 likes in addition to 2,100-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to rave over her body while many others asked her questions instead.

“How can I date YOU within the next 6 months?” one of Weaver’s followers joked, adding a black heart emoji.

“Jessica, how can a guy tell if a woman is really interested in him or just being friendly?” a second admirer asked.

“You’re the most stunning model on Instagram,” one more person stated, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model sizzled in another NSFW outfit that consisted of an unbuttoned cherry cardigan that flaunted cleavage as well as her fit stomach. Like her most recent shot, that one attracted a ton of attention as well.