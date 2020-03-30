Katelyn Runck Flaunts Muscular Body In All-Lace Bikini By The Ocean In Latest Instagram Share

Katelyn Runck turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram post on Monday morning. In a series of photos and a video on her feed, the bombshell model showed off her insanely muscular body as she rocked a pink, all-lace bikini that did her nothing but favors. She frolicked through the ocean and posed on the beach at all different angles.

The photos showed Katelyn hanging out in the sand and the water at an unknown beach. In the background, the stunning blue ocean rolled onto the shore in gentle waves. Not a single cloud was visible in the sky as the sun shined down on the model, washing over her tan, radiant skin. She looked ready to soak up as much sunlight as possible in her skimpy bikini, which hardly provided any coverage.

Katelyn’s swimwear featured a neon pink, halter neck top made completely out of see-through lace. Though the top covered her cleavage, the babe’s busty chest was still fully visible through the sheer fabric. Plus, a bit of Katelyn’s sideboob popped out of the bikini.

The top cut off just below Katelyn’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on full display. She paired the top with a matching, high-waisted and cheeky bottom that hugged her hourglass figure closely. The high cuts put the model’s long, lean legs on show, as well as her pert derriere. Again, the sheer fabric gave fans a glimpse of even more skin.

Katelyn did not rock any accessories with her outfit, but she did wear a full face of makeup. Her look included dark contour, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a pink color on her full lips. One shot showed the babe with her dark hair in a messy updo, but most of the photoshoot showed her with her hair down.

The first image showed Katelyn standing in front of the water with her back arched and round booty popped. The shadows from the sun highlighted her muscular arms. In the second image, the model rested her hip on a mound of sand as she shielded her eyes from the sun. She pointed her toes in front of her, elongating her pins.

Katelyn also included a behind-the-scenes video in which she walked through the shallow water and struck several different poses, flexing her killer abs all the while.

The post garnered more than 7,000 likes and just over 400 comments in an hour as fans gushed over the stunner’s chiseled body.

Of course, Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she posed in a strapless camouflage jumpsuit that flaunted her dangerous curves, which her followers loved.