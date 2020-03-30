Andy Cohen Announces Return To ‘Watch What Happens Live’ 10 Days After COVID-19 Diagnosis

The Bravo host will welcome two 'Real Housewives' stars to an in-home version of his late-night show.

Andy Cohen says he’s ready to get back to work less than two weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday morning, the Bravo star took to Instagram to tell fans he will return to his Sirius XM radio show and also to his late-night show, Watch What Happens Live. The podcast and the TV talk show will broadcast from Cohen’s West Village apartment while he remains under quarantine.

Cohen posted a photo to Instagram that shows him posing in his in-home office. The dad of one is wearing a rainbow-striped sweater, jeans, and has headphones wrapped around his neck as he smiles for the camera. Cohen looks happy and much healthier than he did in a previous Instagram share when he announced his diagnosis of the highly contagious disease on March 20.

In the caption to his post, Cohen revealed that his first guests for his remote version of Watch What Happens Live will be Real Housewives stars Lisa Rinna and Nene Leakes and actor Jerry O’Connell.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Cohen’s return to his popular shows.

“So happy you’re better!!!! Sending love,” wrote pal Ali Wentworth.

“Awesome!!!! Welcome Back, ” added Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears.

“THERE HE IS,” singer John Mayer wrote of Cohen.

Mayer is one of the guests who will join Cohen remotely on Watch What Happens Live later this week, according to Variety. In addition to Mayer’s guest spot on Wednesday, Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are expected to call in on Tuesday, and Real Housewives stars Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Joe and Melissa Gorga will be the guests on Thursday.

Watch What Happens Live will be shot by Cohen himself as his celebrity guests join in by video chat this week. The Bravo star teased that since everyone will be coming on to his show from home, he wants his guests to do some “at-home show-and-tells.”

Cohen has asked every Real Housewives star to “bring an iconic outward outfit” that they’ve worn on their show so everyone can see it.

Fans should also know that Cohen’s in-home “studio” will look familiar because the Watch What Happens Live set is actually based on Cohen’s real-life apartment.

“I will be broadcasting from my office which looks like my clubhouse,” the longtime Bravo host teased.

Watch What Happens Live last aired with a studio audience on March 12.