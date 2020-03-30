Dallas Cowboys Receiver Ventell Bryant Reportedly Failed Three DUI Tests Before Arrest

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant’s arrest was apparently a bit worse than was originally reported. The mostly-special teams player was arrested earlier this month for DUI and on Monday, the video of that arrest leaked online.

TMZ reports police sources have said Bryant failed not one, not two, but three DUI tests. That turned into the Cowboys player being led away in handcuffs.

The site says the cops first noticed something was up after he was driving with his headlights off at 2:30 AM. Once they pulled him over, they noticed he had bloodshot eyes, smelled like booze and admitted to having three margaritas before he got behind the wheel of his car.

The officers at the scene got Bryant out into the field and started going through the tests. The leaked video shows just how well those tests went.

Among the tests Bryant went through were touching his nose from an outstretched arm position, walking in a straight line and trying to balance on one leg. While the video doesn’t show that Bryant blew the tests badly, the officers in person felt differently as they slapped the cuffs on him and informed him he was under arrest.

At one point in the video, the Cowboys wide receiver can be heard attempting to get the police to let him go. “Arrested?” Bryant says to one of the officers. “I can’t afford this, bruh!”

Bryant wasn’t traveling alone and when the police inform his friends he’s getting arrested, they were reportedly not happy about it. One of the people in the receiver’s car asks which one of the tests he failed.

The officer speaking to them answers quite plainly, “every single last one of them.”

The arrest was reportedly a bit of a blow for the Dallas Cowboys. There was talk Bryant was going to be playing a much bigger role in the team’s offense in 2020.

Last season he played in 12 games, though almost exclusively on special teams. He did manage to catch one pass and that was a 15-yard hookup with Dak Prescott for a touchdown.

So far, the team hasn’t spoken about whether or not Bryant’s arrest might change their plans for him. The league has also not approached what kind of disciplinary action he might see because of the legal problems.

It’s likely both sides are waiting to see how everything plays out. Without any OTAs or other team workouts thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, there isn’t a need to take action at the moment. The next step will likely be the hearing stemming from Bryant’s arrest later next month.