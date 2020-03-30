Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Celebrates Her 58th Birthday In Self-Quarantine With Fiancé Steve Lodge

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge had a party for two.

Vicki Gunvalson made the most of her 58th birthday days ago as she and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, celebrated her special day at the home they share in Coto De Caza.

Two months after the longtime Bravo star announced she was leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County after starring on the series for the past 14 years, she took to her Instagram page and gave her fans and followers an inside look at her birthday celebration with Lodge, who she’s been engaged to since last April.

In the caption of her March 27 post, Gunvalson said she and Lodge were enjoying a birthday party with just two people, herself and Lodge, as she confirmed they were quarantined in California, which issued a “shelter at home” order nearly two weeks ago. Also in the caption of her post, Gunvalson made it clear that she’s going a bit stir crazy as she remains at home by asking in a hash tag, “How much longer?”

With her statement, Gunvalson included a very short clip with featured her holding, and nearly dropping, a small cake covered in white cream icing and chocolate frosting designs as she and her soon-to-be-husband let out a couple of gaps.

Meanwhile, on Gunvalson’s Instagram Stories, she shared a couple of photos of gifts she received from her two grandsons, Troy and Owen, who live with her daughter, Briana Culberson, and her husband, Ryan Culberson, in North Carolina.

“The best birthday cards are the ones homemade. I miss my grandsons,” Gunvalson wrote in the caption of a photo of a card from Owen.

Then, in the caption of another photo taken of a card made by Troy, Gunvalson told her online audience that the child had drawn her a football.

Gunvalson appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a full-time position for its first 13 seasons and in a part-time role for Season 14.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, rumors swirled for weeks after Gunvalson and Judge’s exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County which suggested that both of the women could ultimately return to production on filming on the new episodes. However, according to a report from Hollywood Life on March 4, Gunvalson will not be seen in any of the upcoming episodes of Season 15.

“She’s ‘done’ for now and enjoying focusing on her Coto Insurance business and her clients, planning trips to see her grandsons in North Carolina,” an insider confirmed.