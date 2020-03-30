‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Says Coronavirus Is ‘Punishment From The Man Upstairs’

Jax Taylor took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday to warn people that the coronavirus is a punishment from God for how humans treat each other and the planet. As Us Magazine reports, the 40-year-old reality star admonished people that they’ll need to do “better” in the future.

“I know a lot of people are out of work and are having a rough time and that sucks and I am so sorry, but I feel like this is a punishment from the man upstairs,” he wrote.

He went on to explain his theory.

“I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful, I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world.”

When the virus passes, he says, people will need to acknowledge the wake-up call and change the way they behave, he says, adding that the real test is what follows the COVID-19 crisis.

“When we come out of this we need to change for the better,” he said.

He added that God has done a lot for humanity and it is time “to pay him back.”

The Vanderpump Rules star eventually deleted the Instagram post and moved it to his Instagram stories, but not before it reached over 4,000 likes. He left the Twitter post in place, where it received nearly 100 comments and almost 400 favorites.

Some followers cheered Jax’s opinion, saying that they’ve thought the same thing. Others criticized him for his opinion, saying that his message wouldn’t bring any comfort to people who were suffering from the virus. Another urged Jax to delete the tweet.

Jax and his co-stars have battled on social media recently, with him and co-star Tom Sandoval battling it out on Twitter in recent days. They’d previously fought over his and now-wife Brittany Cartwright’s pastor, who made some inflammatory comments about LGBTQ+ individuals.

He recently confirmed that he and Tom, someone who has formerly his best friend, haven’t spoken since his June 2019 wedding. Jax said that he was cutting out toxicity in his life and decided that he couldn’t be friends with his co-star at this point.

Jax has also previously blocked co-stars Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix.

The coronavirus has infected over 718,000 people so far, with more than 33,000 dead. In the U.S., over 142,000 people have been confirmed as positive for the disease, with 2,505 deaths – a number that has increased dramatically in recent days.