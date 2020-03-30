Kelly Clarkson Stuns In Formfitting Black Dress For New ‘Voice’ Video

Kelly Clarkson is stunning in a formfitting black dress for a new video shared with The Voice Instagram account. The sole female coach for this season is breathtaking as she continues to push toward securing her spot in the finals, and hopefully, the fourth win in five years.

Kelly is wearing what appears to be a black, crushed velvet dress as she sits alongside fellow coaches Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

The neckline is high and interesting. The material pulls in one direction in an intricate design toward her left side, which sported a formfitting sleeve. The right side of the dress has a long draped sleeve, which gives the garment a dramatic look.

The long dress fell to the floor, and Kelly paired it with black boots that had high heels.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host wore her blond hair short and sassy in the clip. Parted in the middle, it’s platinum blond color is striking against her pale skin.

For her makeup fashion, Kelly wore light-colored foundation, dark kohl-lined eyes, and red lipstick. Oversized hoop earrings with large stones finished off her look.

In the video, she hit her button in a quick battle of save or steal against fellow coach Blake for singer Todd Mitchell Hall.

Unfortunately, Kelly did not press the button quick enough to steal him for her team. She thought that he had to be down the stairs and off the stage before she could claim the rocker for her team.

John was the first to comment to Blake in the clip as he saw Kelly hug Todd, thinking she had scored a big win against the country superstar to get Todd on her team.

Instead, John brought it to her attention that Blake had hit the save button first and Todd would remain on his team. Nick agreed with John, leaving Kelly disappointed.

Instead, Blake saved him to remain on his team after he was eliminated in the battle rounds. Blake was initially bowled over by the 50-year-old singer as he tried to score him for his team in a battle against John Legend. Todd performed a version of “Jukebox Hero” by Foreigner that blew Blake away during the show’s blind auditions.

Fans loved the exchange and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the video.

“Aww her ‘wait, what?'” said one fan.

“That was unfair. Todd had to decide whether to go back with Blake or go with Kelly,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Poor Kelly. She was clearly ready to steal him but she got the rules mixed up, so she waited for him to get downstairs before pressing her button when she could have stolen him before Blake got to save him,” stated a third viewer of the show.