Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Low-Cut Bra For Racy New Instagram Share: ‘It’s About The Ring’

Nicole Thorne delighted fans earlier today by sharing a hot new series of photos that showed her clad in a low-cut black bra. The Aussie model has been digging black in recent weeks, and her last four photos have featured the color on her outfit. Earlier today, she dazzled in a set of four new photos that had many fans drooling.

The bombshell tagged her location at home in Brisbane, Australia, where she appeared in the middle of the shot for the first photo. The brunette cutie had sun draping over one half of her face while the other half was covered by a shadow. She posed in front of a mirror, giving fans a peek of her derriere that was barely covered by a pair of black panties. The smokeshow placed one hand on her head and the other on her chest, showing off her stunning black manicured nails as well as a black ring on her middle finger.

Thorne looked spectacular in a low-cut black bra that barely covered her chest, exposing plenty of cleavage for the camera. The brunette hottie also showed a glimpse of her toned tummy in the image as well. Parting her hair in the middle, the Aussie stunner wore the majority of her silky locks at her back. Thorne also rocked a flawless application of makeup, including filler in her bushy brown eyebrows. Her foundation was picture-perfect and on top of it, she added a light blush as well as a matte lipstick. The model didn’t appear to be wearing eyeliner, but she did sport a thick application of mascara.

The next few photos in the series showed the model in the same sexy bra, striking various poses — all of which flaunted her enviable figure. In the caption, she shared that it’s about the ring, tagging Hunter Black, a jewelry company.

The update has been posted to her page for two hours, but it’s already earning the cutie a ton of attention with fans clicking the “like” button over 13,000 times and flooding the comments section with over 230 posts. Most of Thorne’s fans couldn’t help but rave over her body.

“Gorgeous very beautiful very sexy,” one of the model’s fans wrote.

“Gorgeous, extremely beautiful such a amazing beauty unbelievable,” a second Instagram user commented with the addition of a few pink heart emoji.

“Hello madam super good looking and beautiful,” one more gushed.

This weekend, The Inquisitr shared that the social media beauty wowed fans in another sultry ensemble – an open robe.