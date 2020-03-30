Nina Serebrova Flaunts Long Legs In Thigh-High Boots & Revealing Bodysuit

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova kicked off the week with an Instagram update that is sure to get plenty of attention from her followers. The update saw her rocking a revealing bodysuit while flaunting her long legs in a pair of snakeskin thigh-high boots.

Nina’s post consisted of three snaps that saw her in the titillating outfit. She appeared to be posing on a rooftop, as air conditioning units were behind her.

The bombshell’s bodysuit was black and featured a mock turtleneck, long sleeves and high-cut legs. What the suit did not reveal on top, it made up for on the bottom and accentuated her long pins. The boots called even more attention to her legs as they rose to the middle of her thighs.

The first snap saw Nina standing with one hip cocked to the side as she flaunted her figure. She hooked her thumbs in the leg openings of her bodysuit, giving the shot a bit of sex appeal. Serebrova’s long hair fell over one shoulder as she looked at the camera.

In the second photo, Nina was sat on the bottom edge of one of the A/C units. With her arms stretched above her head, Nina showed off her curvy figure while positioning one of her legs straight in front of her while leaving her other knee bent. The pose gave her fans a nice look at her toned thighs and flat abs.

Nina struck a sexy pose in the third picture, which also saw her crossing her legs as she sat on the bottom edge one of the units. The Russian bombshell held one hand alongside her face and gave the camera a sultry look.

The post was a hit among her admirers, as it garnered more than 10,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it on the app.

In the caption, Nina wrote that the photos were from a previous shoot. She also asked her followers which photo they liked best.

While many of the comments were written in Russian, some of Nina’s English speaking fans weighed in with what they thought of the snapshots.

“all incredible, 2 is amazing, your legs look super long,” one Instagram user told her.

“You’re always so beautiful and sexy also you look absolutely amazing in all 3,” a second admirer wrote.

Nina seems to enjoy giving her fans plenty of sexy content to drool over. Earlier in the month, she shared a post that saw her looking smoking hot in a white mini dress.