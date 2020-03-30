Nina Serebrova Flaunts Long Legs In Thigh-High Boots & Revealing Bodysuit

Russian beauty Nina Serebrova kicked off the week with an Instagram update that is sure to get plenty of attention from her followers. The update saw her rocking a revealing bodysuit while flaunting her long legs in a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots.

Nina’s post consisted of three snaps that saw her wearing the titillating outfit. She appeared to be posing on a rooftop, as air conditioning units were behind her.

The bombshell’s bodysuit was black and featured a mock turtleneck, long sleeves, and high-cut legs. The style of the bodysuit accentuated Nina’s slender legs, and her boots called even more attention to her stems, rising to the middle of her thighs.

The first snap saw Nina standing with one hip cocked to the side as she flaunted her figure. She hooked her thumbs in the leg openings of her bodysuit, giving the shot a bit of sex appeal. Serebrova’s long hair fell over one shoulder as she looked at the camera.

In the second photo, Nina sat near one of the air conditioning units. With her arms stretched above her head, Nina showed off her curvy figure while positioning one of her legs straight in front of her. She left her other knee bent, and the pose gave her fans a nice look at her toned thighs and flat abs.

Nina adopted a sexy stance in the third picture, one which also saw her crossing her legs as she sat on a small ledge. The social media influencer held one hand to her face and gave the camera a sultry look.

The post was a hit among her admirers, as it quickly garnered more than 10,000 likes within an hour.

In the caption, Nina wrote that the photos being presented were actually from a previous shoot. She also asked her followers which photo they liked best.

While many of the comments were written in Russian, some of Nina’s English-speaking fans weighed in with what they thought of the snapshots.

“All incredible, 2 is amazing, your legs look super long,” one Instagram user told her.

“You’re always so beautiful and sexy also you look absolutely amazing in all 3,” a second admirer wrote.

Nina seems to enjoy giving her fans plenty of hot content to drool over. Earlier in March, she shared a post that saw her looking smoking hot in a white mini dress. In that share, her bountiful cleavage was emphasized, her sex appeal evident.