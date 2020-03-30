‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Trina Gets Upsetting News From Her Mom Portia

A preview filled with General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 30 is out and Trina is facing more troubling times. The sneak peek was shared via the show’s Twitter page on Monday morning and it signals that Trina’s mom Portia will say something upsetting to her daughter.

Trina has already been through a very rough time lately with her father’s heartbreaking death. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Trina will talk with Ava about her struggles this week, perhaps even telling the art gallery owner about the kiss with Cameron.

Ava and Trina have grown pretty close over the past few months, but the teen’s mom Portia isn’t happy about it. While the bad news Portia will share with Trina could be about forcing some distance from Ava, it seems likely it’s something else that’s on the horizon.

In the sneak peek, Portia cautions Trina that the news she’s about to reveal isn’t good. Both Cameron and Curtis are there, and Trina is understandably rattled. It’s not known yet exactly what this news will be, but it could be that it’ll be related to Jordan’s shift in dealing with Cyrus.

As viewers saw last week, Sonny encouraged Jordan to twist the story of how evidence was fabricated against Cyrus. Jordan, Taggert, and their other two team members were working together to set up Cyrus, but now she is the only one still alive. Sonny suggested that Jordan lay all the blame on the three men, positioning herself as the one who found out later and tried to stop it.

Jordan was resistant to this idea. However, General Hospital spoilers indicate that soon she’ll move forward with this. Unfortunately, that means that Taggert’s reputation will be trashed and this will surely be quite upsetting to both Trina and Portia.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Curtis will be trying to learn more about Taggert during Tuesday’s show and Trina will be upset over something she overhears during Wednesday’s episode. Curtis knows the truth about what Jordan is going to claim, but it doesn’t seem that Portia will know everything that went down back then.

There are still theories floating around that Taggert’s death was faked, but at this point, General Hospital spoilers seem to signal that the detective’s return probably isn’t in the cards. What will Portia tell her daughter and what does the future hold for Trina as she sorts through all of this? Fans don’t know the answers yet, but they are quite excited to see more of Trina in the episodes ahead.