Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Ensemble Made Out Of Toilet Paper

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, March 29, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two side-by-side photos, for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The pictures show the Twitch streamer standing on a carpeted floor in what appears to be a hallway. For the photo, Liz wrapped her chest and lower body in toilet paper, leaving little to the imagination. The handmade ensemble put her ample cleavage and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Liz kept the quirky look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She made her skin look absolutely radiant by applying glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose. The makeup look also featured sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, Liz leaned forward and inserted her fingers in the toilet paper roll. She lifted up her chin and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her head.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously made reference to her outfit made out of toilet paper.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 50,000 likes. Many of Liz’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“All I got to say is, I lose myself in your eyes! [You’re] stunningly beautiful!” gushed a fan.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote a different devotee, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Quite a few commenters also made mention of the fact that, as of late, toilet paper has been in high demand.

“That’s a very valuable outfit you’re wearing,” quipped one follower.

“At least we now know why there’s no toilet paper during the Covid [sic] pandemic,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Liz has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.