Donald Trump Slams ‘Sick Puppy’ Nancy Pelosi, Says Federal Government Should ‘Take Over’ Her District

On Monday, Donald Trump responded to Nancy Pelosi’s opinion about the job he has done handling the coronavirus crisis with a fiery attack on Fox & Friends.

While speaking about the impacts of the pandemic with the hosts of the show via telephone, Brian Kilmeade asked the president about his thoughts on the House speaker’s comments.

“Look, she’s a sick puppy in my opinion,” Trump said. “She really is. She’s got a lot of problems.”

What followed was several minutes of ranting the California Democrat, slamming her for impeaching him earlier this year, a move that he says left her looking like “a fool.”

During the impeachment trial and previous efforts to rally support for an impeachment, he claims that Pelosi and Democrats got nothing done, adding that she is controlled by progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“And for her to make a statement like that, I thought it was a disgrace,” he said, adding that her comments were also a disgrace to the country and her family.

On Sunday, Pelosi said that people were dying as Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus, claiming that the delay in taking strict measures to limit the spread of the disease likely resulted in the deaths of Americans. She also stated that she believed Trump’s actions had delayed the manufacturing and distribution of much-needed equipment.

The House leader added that an investigation should be opened into his handling of the pandemic.

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt attempted to change the topic at that point to discuss how he is coordinating with state governors, but he returned to the topic of Pelosi.

“There’s something wrong with the woman,” he said.

He continued, saying that the Congresswoman’s home district, which includes San Fransisco, is in such bad shape in his opinion that he believes that she should be focused on addressing the issues facing her city.

He then added that perhaps the federal government should take over the district.

“The federal government, we may get involved and take over that area and clean it up,” the president said. “It’s such a mess, it’s so bad, and yet she will sit there and complain. All she did was focus on impeachment. She didn’t focus on anything having to do pandemics. She focused on impeachment and she lost! And she looked like a fool!”

The pair reportedly haven’t spoken, despite the crisis facing the nation, since the impeachment trial.