Dasha Mart Flaunts Impressive Flexibility By Doing The Splits In A Revealing Ensemble

Dasha Mart’s latest Instagram appearance is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Russian bombshell took to her account on Sunday to tantalize her 1.8 million followers with a jaw-dropping set of photos that added some serious heat to her page. The upload included a total of two images of the model getting ready to relax in her bed with her adorable chihuahua and watch a movie. Instead of cuddling up under the covers or even sitting with her legs crossed in front of her, the stunner decided to stun her fans with her amazing flexibility by sitting with her legs completely spread apart into a full split across her bed. She even took things to the next level by turning her head over her shoulder to stare at the camera with a sultry gaze.

While Dasha’s stretch was nothing short of impressive, her look in the double Instagram update was noteworthy as well. The stunner sported a sexy black romper that did nothing but favors for her killer physique. The piece featured thin shoulder straps that showcased the babe’s toned arms and flashed a teasing glimpse of sideboob thanks to its wide armholes and tiny cups. It also featured a strappy design that drew attention to Dasha’s toned back.

The slinky number proceeded to cinch at the model’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette while also defining her peachy booty in all of the right ways. It featured a sheer lace material on its lower half that grazed just to Dasha’s upper thighs, giving her audience a complete view of her endlessly long legs.

Dasha did not appear to have added any accessories to the barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were focused on her amazing figure. Her honey-blond tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back, and she sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the new addition to Dasha’s Instagram page. The snaps have racked up over 30,000 likes within their first 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the social media sensation’s astonishing display.

“Absolutely perfect, so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Dasha was “perfect.”

“Wow! Great stretch you’ve got going on there!” a third admirer wrote.

“That must hurt lol,” joked a fourth follower.

Dasha seems to dazzle her fans whether she’s showing off her flexibility or simply smiling for the camera. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her incredible figure in a set of neon green lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 25,000 likes.