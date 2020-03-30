Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute To Mark Consuelos: ‘There’s Nobody I’d Rather Be Locked Down With’

Kelly posted an adorable birthday slideshow for husband Mark on his 49th birthday.

Kelly Ripa worked hard to show her love for her husband Mark Consuelos in a social media birthday tribute as she celebrates his 49th birthday today (March 30). The Live with Kelly and Ryan host compiled a sweet slideshow of both new and old pictures of the handsome actor and their family members alongside a sweet message to she show the Riverdale star how much he’s loved.

Kelly posted the clip to her Instagram account early on Mark’s birthday. The slideshow was more than a minute long and featured tens of photos of the star all set to the sound of the song “Chienne De Vie” by Zoufris Maracas.

The video began with what appeared to be a screen shot of the actor in character as Hiram Lodge in Riverdale before morphing into a cute photo of Mark on a boat with the couple’s three children, now 22-year-old Michael, 18-year-old Lola, and 17-year-old Joaquin, when they were much younger.

The upload featured plenty of vacation photos taken over the years, as well as a look at Mark and his parents and some adorable baby pictures.

Other notable snaps included Mark and Lola together on Lola’s graduation day as she rocked her cap and gown as well as shots of the star with famous family friends, such as Andy Cohen.

In the caption, Kelly touched on Mark having to celebrate his big day indoors due to the stay at home order placed on New York City residents as a result of the coronavirus outbreak along with millions of other people across the globe.

The actress and TV host — who recently showed off her gray hair as she joked about not being able to get a hair appointment while in lockdown — told her husband of more than 23 years that there’s no one in the world that she’d “rather be locked down with” amid the pandemic.

The video caught the attention of plenty of famous face in the first few hours after the former All My Children star shared it to her account.

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba commented by writing, “Happy birthday Mark!” with several sparkly emoji.

Actress Holly Robinson Peete wrote, “Happy birthday to hubby” with several noise maker emoji.

Fans also shared their thoughts on the sweet birthday tribute.

One wrote in part in a sweet and lengthy comment, “This is marriage goals. [The] way you love each other may be embarrassing for your children, but I hope they understand not all children get to see this growing up. To see the way you love each other is so refreshing.”