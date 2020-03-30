Hilde Osland Sizzles In Revealing White Bodysuit With Floral Pattern

Hilde Osland kicked off the week right, rocking a revealing white bodysuit for her 3.1 million fans on Instagram on Monday. The model’s social media habits have become like clockwork and once every 24 hours or so, she shares a smoking hot photo or set of photos for her loyal followers. For Monday’s photo, Osland looked like a bombshell in a hot white bodysuit.

In the sultry new post, the Norwegian hottie appeared in a light and bright photo where sunlight draped over her body. She appeared in front of a plain white wall with a gorgeous circular mirror behind her. Cocking her head to the side, the beauty looked directly into the camera with her baby blue eyes and a coy smile on her face. She parted her light blond locks straight down the middle, adding some loose curls that fell all the way down past her chest. She kept things relatively simple, accessorizing her outfit with a dainty silver necklace that had a star charm on it.

The As the Bell Rings star added a striking application of makeup to her look, sporting black eyeliner. She added a blush and contour to her cheeks as well as a dash of shimmery highlighter. Osland rounded things off with a matte pink lipstick. The blonde looked nothing short of incredible in the “bday bodysuit” that just launched from Lounge Intimates. The sexy white outfit hit high on her hips, flaunting her muscular legs for the camera. Parts of the outfit were sheer, showing her skin beneath the fabric, while light pink and green embroidered flowers were sewn on the garment in a way that highlighted her hourglass figure.

In just a few short minutes, the upload has earned the smokeshow a ton of attention, garnering over 5,000 likes and more than 100 comments. Most social media users commented on Osland’s stellar figure, while many others let her know that they were huge fans.

“You’re absolutely adorable and that outfit is gorgeous,” one fan wrote, adding a single purple heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Gorgeous body suit! Fits you perfectly!” a second admirer excitedly proclaimed.

“Holy Lord on high, we thank you for what you have created,” quipped a third follower, including a few different emoji with their comment.

This is hardly the first time Orland has wowed in a set of lingerie. Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, the model dropped jaws in another hot outfit, that time a red underwear set from a different online retailer.