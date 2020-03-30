Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Hospitalized, Former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Asks For Prayers

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money is facing a difficult time right now and people are rallying to show their love and support. Michelle’s daughter Brielle was in a serious accident and apparently is hospitalized in critical condition.
On Monday morning, Michelle shared the devastating news via her Instagram page. She showed a photo of Brielle in the ICU room and included a lengthy caption explaining the situation. The former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star shared that her teenage daughter had been out skateboarding and had a serious accident. Brielle is now in a medically-induced coma.
Michelle thanked the couple who had been out on a walk and found Brielle, as they called 911. Michelle noted that she never would have found Brielle in time to try to save her.
The Bachelor in Paradise star also begged parents to always make their children wear helmets for these kinds of activities, no matter how much the kids fight it. Michelle detailed that Brielle has endured a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull, and she’s currently on life support.
Brielle was in terrible skateboarding accident and is in the ICU on life support. She suffered a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull. She is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure in her brain. She is in amazing hands up at Primary Children’s Hospital. Please- I am asking for prayers. I believe in the power of communication with whatever God you believe in. The energy of your conscious focus to send healing to my daughter is real. In whatever form you commune with your Higher Power, please as a desperate mother, I am begging you to do so. She needs support and healing right now. And if you could send one up for me as well, I would appreciate it. This is the worst experience of my life. ALWAYS MAKE THEM WEAR THE HELMET. ALWAYS. EVEN WHEN THEY PUSH BACK. Thank you to the neighbors who happened to be on a walk and found her and called 911. You will never understand. I would not have found her in time. My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love. Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie
In her caption, Michelle asked her followers and fans to pray for Brielle and to pray for her as well. This is understandably a very frightening experience for Michelle, but the Bachelor in Paradise star said she knows Brielle is strong and that she will pull through this.
Fans and fellow veterans from The Bachelor franchise immediately stepped up to lend their support.
“Omg. Praying praying praying,” noted Graham Bunn, Michelle’s former love from her first run on Bachelor in Paradise.
“Father God, hear her prayers. Be with Brielle Lord. Help comfort & help heal. Be with Michelle Father. Give her strength & faith in you Lord,” shared former The Bachelorette star Deanna Pappas Stagliano.
“Michelle – if anyone deserves a miracle it is you. I love you so much lady and Brielle will get thru this!” wrote former The Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey.
“Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. Im praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world,” added former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson.
The Bachelor fans will remember Michelle from Brad Womack’s second attempt at finding love on reality television. Emily won the final rose that season and Ashley was eliminated on a two-on-one date.
Others from the franchise like Bob Guiney, Chris Bukowski, JoJo Fletcher, Jared Haibon, and Kelly Travis commented with notes of support as well. Spoiler king Reality Steve shared the photo and news via his Twitter page, noting that he loves Michelle and that his heart goes out to them. Those who follow Reality Steve know that he and Michelle developed a good friendship over the years.
The Bachelor fans will be sending their prayers and watching for updates, hoping that Michelle’s daughter Brielle can pull through and fully recover from this terrifying accident.