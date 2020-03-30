Michelle Money’s Daughter Brielle Hospitalized, Former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Asks For Prayers

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Michelle Money is facing a difficult time right now and people are rallying to show their love and support. Michelle’s daughter Brielle was in a serious accident and apparently is hospitalized in critical condition.

On Monday morning, Michelle shared the devastating news via her Instagram page. She showed a photo of Brielle in the ICU room and included a lengthy caption explaining the situation. The former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star shared that her teenage daughter had been out skateboarding and had a serious accident. Brielle is now in a medically-induced coma.

Michelle thanked the couple who had been out on a walk and found Brielle, as they called 911. Michelle noted that she never would have found Brielle in time to try to save her.

The Bachelor in Paradise star also begged parents to always make their children wear helmets for these kinds of activities, no matter how much the kids fight it. Michelle detailed that Brielle has endured a serious brain trauma and a fractured skull, and she’s currently on life support.

In her caption, Michelle asked her followers and fans to pray for Brielle and to pray for her as well. This is understandably a very frightening experience for Michelle, but the Bachelor in Paradise star said she knows Brielle is strong and that she will pull through this.

Fans and fellow veterans from The Bachelor franchise immediately stepped up to lend their support.

“Omg. Praying praying praying,” noted Graham Bunn, Michelle’s former love from her first run on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Father God, hear her prayers. Be with Brielle Lord. Help comfort & help heal. Be with Michelle Father. Give her strength & faith in you Lord,” shared former The Bachelorette star Deanna Pappas Stagliano.

“Michelle – if anyone deserves a miracle it is you. I love you so much lady and Brielle will get thru this!” wrote former The Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey.

“Oh Michelle I’m so sorry. Im praying for a miracle for you and your sweet girl. Sending you all the love in the world,” added former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson.

The Bachelor fans will remember Michelle from Brad Womack’s second attempt at finding love on reality television. Emily won the final rose that season and Ashley was eliminated on a two-on-one date.

Others from the franchise like Bob Guiney, Chris Bukowski, JoJo Fletcher, Jared Haibon, and Kelly Travis commented with notes of support as well. Spoiler king Reality Steve shared the photo and news via his Twitter page, noting that he loves Michelle and that his heart goes out to them. Those who follow Reality Steve know that he and Michelle developed a good friendship over the years.

The Bachelor fans will be sending their prayers and watching for updates, hoping that Michelle’s daughter Brielle can pull through and fully recover from this terrifying accident.