Meg Kylie Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Bodysuit

Social media sensation Meg Kylie tantalized her 802,000 Instagram followers when she shared a sizzling hot update that immediately caught their attention. In the brand-new photo, which was uploaded on March 29, the stunner showed off her incredibly toned body in a cozy yet skimpy bodysuit.

Meg was photographed indoors, seemingly in her living room. She was sitting on a cozy-looking sofa, surrounded by throw pillows, posing with her left leg tucked in under her other leg — which was stretched. She looked into the camera while holding a glass of red wine in one hand.

The 23-year-old bombshell sported a pink bodysuit, made of soft, ribbed material. The outfit featured a button-down detail and a scoop-like neckline that flaunted her cleavage. The bottom part of the bodysuit showed plenty of skin due to the high-cut leg design that highlighted her curvy hips and elongated her lean legs.

Meg kept her accessories simple and wore her a dainty gold pendant necklace. It was unknown if she sported earrings as her ears were covered by her hair. She wore her bleached tresses loose in a center part and styled in loose waves that hung over her shoulders and back.

The Australian model sported her signature makeup look, which consisted of sculpted brows, thick faux lashes with mascara, a dusting of blush, and bronzer. She also applied nude-colored lipstick on her full lips.

In the caption, Meg tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova, and indicated that she is a “Fashion Nova partner.”

Many of her Instagram followers were quick to engage with her sizzling hot photo. In less than a day of going live on her social media page, the new post received over 16,000 likes and more than 190 comments. Fellow models, as well as her fans, flocked to the comments section and wrote compliments on her stunning figure, while others were indecisive on what to say and entered emoji instead.

“Hey beautiful, you are looking very good not just today, but always. I just want to say hello and keep safe,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Your body is goals. You are a beauty to behold in these dire times. Your photos give me life. Thank you for posting daily,” another admirer gushed.

“Yes, I see you girl. You’re so sexy as well as attractive, and I like what I see!!! You keep me sane while in isolation. What brand of red wine do you drink?” wrote a third social media user.

“My favorite girl on Instagram living in my favorite Aussie city. You’re so gorgeous,” said a fourth one.