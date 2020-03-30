Jenna Johnson Shows Off Insane Dancer’s Body In ‘DWTS’ Tour Throwbacks

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer got nostalgic over the cast's postponed tour.

Jenna Johnson shared some throwbacks from the 2020 Dancing with the Stars tour. The 25-year-old pro dancer took to Instagram over the weekend as she got nostalgic over the tour, which was recently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new post, Jenna, who is married to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy, shared that on Sunday night the Dancing With the Stars Live! 2020 tour was supposed to have a big show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In honor of the now-canceled tour date, the mirrorball champ felt it was a good time to share some tour throwbacks with her fans.

In a series of amazing shots, Jenna’s ripped dancer’s body is in rare form. In one shot the pretty pro dancer is seen being flipped by her dance partner, and in another, she poses in a fringed red leotard that shows off her toned arms. Another pic shows Jenna in a sweet embrace with her longtime friend and co-star Sasha Farber, and in another solo shot her toned abs are in full view as she rocks a black mesh outfit.

Jenna also poses in pink during a dance number with her husband Val, and in a second shot he lifts her up above him. The final photo shows Jenna flying across the stage and headed towards the arms of a group of male dancers who will safely catch her.

In the caption to the slideshow, Jenna wrote that she wishes she could be on stage with her Dancing With the Stars family, and fans definitely felt the same.

“You are so dang stunning and POWERFUL,” one fan wrote.

“Love watching you in action! So much talent,” another added.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a third fan wrote to Jenna. “And I mean you and all of your dances. Especially the one where you fly. Beautiful.”

“Every single shot of you is always stunning, especially that last photo!!” another wrote. “You’re an artist.”

Other Dancing With the Stars dancers, including Farber and pro dancer Gleb Savenchko, echoed Jenna’s sentiment that they miss being on tour together.

It is unclear if and when the Dancing With the Stars Live! 2020 tour dates will be rescheduled. A message posted to Instagram earlier this month announced that the remaining dates on the annual tour originally set for March 13 through April 7 would be postponed due to the global health crisis, and that ticket buyers would be notified of any rescheduled show dates.