Band That Sings ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Songs Hopes For Record Deal Following Shows Success

No, that isn’t Joe Exotic singing those cat-themed country music songs on the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King. The band behind the music, though, is speaking out and hopes to land a record deal following the success of the show.

Those who have tuned in to the seven part series are probably aware of the songs I Saw a Tiger, Here Kitty Kitty. There are also a plethora of other songs featured on the show that are typically accompanied by music videos featuring Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. According to a report from TMZ, though, the actual voice isn’t Joe’s, but rather The Clinton Johnson Band.

Vince Johnson told the outlet that since the shows overwhelming success, plenty of media outlets have reached out to him. However, it isn’t the press he is wanting to hear from, but rather recording labels.

Danny Clinton, the other half of the duo, passed away last October due to “heart-related issues.” However, prior to his passing, Vince says he and Danny recorded enough songs to fill three albums. The unreleased music, according to Vince, is similar to what viewers saw on the show with one big difference – they aren’t cat themed.

Some may wonder how the band connected with the big cat breeder in the first place. According to Vince, the Washington duo responded to an ad placed by Joe Exotic who was seeking a theme song for his show and park. Vince says that it “evolved from there.”

Vince opened up about the evolution of the songs, explaining that Joe Exotic would provide the band with a theme as well as some details. From there, Vince would pen the tune, Danny would provide the vocals, and the finished product would then be sent via e-mail to the Oklahoma zoo owner. In total, Vince says The Clinton Johnson Band completed about 20 songs for Joe Exotic.

Prior to Tiger King, The Clinton Johnson Band had some success with their music. According to the report, their music was featured in some “small films” as well as on the television show Justified. However, Vince believes that the success of Tiger King could potentially be a “big break” for the band.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness was released on March 20 and has already become a hit among many viewers who have found themselves stuck at home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The show has been such a success that talks of a second season of the show are already floating around.