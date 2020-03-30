Laci Kay Somers Rocks Scandalous Black Swimsuit In Smoking Hot Instagram Video

Buxom bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking hot video in which she strutted around her home in a scandalous swimsuit. Though the swimsuit she wore was a one-piece, it offered little more coverage than a skimpy bikini would, and showcased plenty of her voluptuous physique.

In the short video clip, Laci sexily walked towards the camera through a small portion of her home. Not many details were visible in the background beyond some curtains and a brown print on the wall. The focal point in the shot was Laci’s curvaceous figure, which was on full display in the skimpy swimsuit.

The one-piece black swimsuit had a low-cut neckline that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. The look displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Even more of her breasts were on display due to the metal fastener that connected the two halves of the top, which allowed some of her under boob to be showcased as well. The swimsuit featured gold chains as straps that draped over Laci’s shoulders, giving the ensemble a bit of an edgier vibe.

A large cut-out on her stomach showcased plenty of her toned tummy, and the sides of the swimsuit were scandalously high-cut, leaving her hips entirely bare as they connected to the cups of her swimsuit. The daring design of the swimsuit highlighted Laci’s hourglass physique to perfection, and showcased an insane amount of skin.

Laci further highlighted her curves by adding a gold body chain that draped around her waist with the end swinging as she strutted her stuff.

The blond bombshell finished off the ensemble with a pair of high-heeled sandals, and her icy blond locks cascaded down her chest in beachy waves. She had a pale pink gloss on her plump pout, accentuating her lips, and long lashes to draw attention to her gorgeous eyes. She stared straight at the camera in the video, serving up a seductive look.

Laci’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video, and the post racked up over 369,400 views within just seven hours. It also received 1,976 comments from her fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Body of a goddess,” one follower said.

“May I make you my screensaver?” one fan questioned, loving the sexy video clip.

“Laci you are a living doll,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another added.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci delighted her fans by sharing a picture in which she had a special guest — her sister, Stefani Somers. Laci’s sister is just as gorgeous as the blond bombshell herself, and both have incredible curves that they put on display in matching sexy swimsuits.