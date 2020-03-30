Alexa Collins Rocks Red, Striped Bikini While Reading A Book In The Sun On Instagram

Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Monday morning to show fans what she has been up to recently — reading and getting her tan on. In a new series of photos on her feed, the blond babe showed off her killer body in a red, striped two-piece that left little to the imagination as she read Bill Keenan’s Discussion Materials.

The photos showed Alexa sitting outside on what appeared to be the cover of a small, docked boat in Fort Lauderdale. In the background, a tall building could be seen, as well as a few palm trees. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the stunning sky as the rays shined down on Alexa and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked positively radiant in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Alexa’s look included a demi-cut bra with light and dark red stripes and thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut top just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. The model’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped bikini bottom.

The front of the bikini remained low on Alexa’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, the high cuts exposed her long, lean legs completely.

Alexa finished off the look with a black and white polka-dotted coverup loosely draped around her waist, as well as a pair of silver Aviator sunglasses, a choker necklace, and a silver watch. She also sported a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, shaped eyebrows, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Alexa wore her long, blond hair styled down in luscious, straight strands.

The first image was taken from the front and showed Alexa holding the book up at her chest. She sat partially cross-legged and arched her back in a way that showed off her figure. In the second shot, Alexa placed the book between her knees and looked down. This photo was taken from above, so fans caught a clear glimpse of her cleavage.

The post garnered more than 5,000 likes and just over 150 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“There is nothing sexier than a woman who reads,” one fan said.

“Amazing from head to toe,” another user added.

Alexa has proven time and again that she can rock any look, from swimwear to streetwear. Last week, she sported a pair of skintight, black pants and a sideboob-baring top, which her fans loved.