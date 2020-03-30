Allie Auton Sizzles In Green Lace Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Allie Auton stripped down to the bare essentials in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The fitness model took to her account on Monday to dazzle her 557,000 followers with the eye-popping new post that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured Allie sitting in her room in Brisbane, Australia on top of her bed, which was made up with white linens and several plush pillows.

Allie looked ready to enjoy a cozy night in, as she was wearing nothing more than a set of slinky lingerie from Lounge Underwear that did way more showing than covering up. The barely-there ensemble was in a moss green color that popped against the babe’s gorgeous, all-over tan, and boasted a revealing design that left very little to the imagination. It included a lace bra with thin shoulder straps the showcased her toned arms. Its low, scoop neckline made for a very busty display of cleavage, which was further enhanced by the garment’s underwire-style cups.

The Aussie hottie also sported a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The garment featured contrasting silk and lace textures, and a curved waistband that highlighted Allie’s flat midsection and toned abs. Meanwhile, its daringly high-cut design did nothing but favors for the babe’s killer curves and offered her audience a good look at her sculpted thighs.

Allie opted not to add any accessories to her barely-there look, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible physique. She wore her platinum tresses down in deep waves that cascaded in front of her shoulders. She also sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy nude lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

Fans wasted no time in showering the YouTube star’s latest skin-baring display with love. The image has racked up over 14,000 likes within just six hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Allie’s jaw-dropping look.

“Wow you look so lovely,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Allie was the “prettiest girl ever.”

“Bodygoals,” a third admirer quipped.

“Absolute fav color on you,” commented a fourth follower.

Allie seems to impress her thousands of fans no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw showing off her sculpted torso in a tiny ribbed crop-top while rocking tight jeans. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 12,000 likes.