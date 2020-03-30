‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Further Exploits Mistaken Terminal Diagnosis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal more about Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) deadly diagnosis. Viewers recently found out that she wasn’t dying but were still in the dark as to what really happened on the day that she was told that she had a terminal illness. According to She Knows Soaps, Sally’s just using the situation to her advantage.

Sally Was Wrong Diagnosed

Sally did not initially plan to deceive those around her. According to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Sally was mistakenly diagnosed as having an incurable illness.

The day that Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) told Sally that she was dying, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had also been present. Katie comforted Sally as she was told that she only had one month left to live. At the time, Sally was devastated by the news and didn’t know how she would cope. Katie offered to be there for her. Sally made Katie promise not to tell anyone that she was dying.

Sally Warns Dr. Escobar

In the meantime, Sally found out that her terminal diagnosis was a mistake. The latest soap opera spoilers state that Sally took advantage of the situation. She knew that Katie would tell everyone, including Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she was sick.

The truth recently came to light when Sally and Dr. Escobar fought. The physician didn’t want to continue with the charade but Sally warned her that they had already come so far. Both of them had put on an act for Katie to believe that she was terminally ill and she urged her to carry on with the plan. Dr. Escobar wanted a break into the fashion industry and Sally could help her if she just continued with the act.

It seems as if Sally knows that she will never get another opportunity like this again. She is staying with Wyatt and wants to be the woman in his life. She figures that she just needs a little time to convince him that they belong together. The illness gives her a ready-made excuse of being close to Wyatt and leaning on him for support. She will warn Dr. Escobar that she just needs to follow through on her promises so that they both will get what they want.

Sally Eavesdrops On Wyatt & Flo

According to The Inquisitr, Sally will eavesdrop on a conversation between Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Thereafter, she will send a gift to Flo. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the redhead is tired of losing and will do anything to win Wyatt back again.