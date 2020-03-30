Carrie Underwood Jokes About Her ‘Annoying’ Husband & Son In Lockdown Video

Carrie shared an adorable video of her husband and son as she joked about their 'annoying' father/son bonding time.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a peak at how she’s spending her coronavirus lockdown indoors with her family in a new video posted to her Instagram Stories over the weekend. The short clip gave fans a look at a cute lunchtime activity her husband Mike Fisher and their 5-year-old son Isaiah did together, which she quipped she found to be pretty “annoying.”

Carrie shared the super cute moment, which can be seen via Hollywood Life, with her 9.5 million followers on March 28 as she showed off how Mike tried to teach their eldest son how to do turkey calls while they sat and ate together at the table.

The retired hockey player kicked things off as he put his right hand up to his mouth and began squawking like a turkey while he rocked a gray t-shirt with a black baseball cap backwards on his head.

Little Isaiah, who looked adorable in a bright orange t-shirt, then tried to copy his dad as he had a go at the hunting noise.

Only, the 5-year-old cutie wasn’t too excited about his own attempts. He sighed and put his forehead down on his dad’s arm. He sweetly told the former Nashville Predators star, “I’m bad at it!”

That’s when Carrie, who was filming the sweet father/son moment, quipped from behind the camera to the twosome, “You’re annoying at it. Both of you.”

The cute clip showed the Fisher family having some lunch together as they ride out the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Tennessee.

Mike and Isaiah sat next to each other on a large round wooden table with a plate of sandwiches in front of them. The family’s dog Zero could be seen walking around in the background.

When Carrie — who recently urged her followers to stay active amid the coronavirus outbreak — posted the sweet video to her account, she asked her followers if any of them have to watch their family members trying to make turkey calls over lunch.

“Lunchtime lessons. Anyone else deal with this?” the “Drinking Alone” singer wrote, playfully adding the hashtag #annoying and a turkey emoji.

Carrie’s been pretty active on social media lately. The star has been keeping fans updated with how she’s been coping with the coronavirus lockdown at home with her husband and two sons with various Instagram Stories uploads.

As The Inquisitr previously reported earlier this month, another adorable family video the multiple Grammy winner posted to her account showed her as she attempted to get some vacuuming done while her and Mike’s youngest son, 1-year-old Jacob, tried to give her a hand with her chores.