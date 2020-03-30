Tarsha Whitmore Goes Casual In An Oversized T-Shirt That Shows Off Her Legs

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore mixed things up in her latest post, opting to wear an outfit that obscured some of her curves rather than her normal figure-hugging attire. Nevertheless, her latest update thrilled her eager Instagram followers.

Tarsha included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia on her post, and appeared to be standing in the middle of a nearly empty parking garage. Despite the unglamorous background, Tarsha looked stunning in a casual ensemble. She rocked an oversized t-shirt in a subtly patterned charcoal gray hue from the brand boohooMAN. She made sure to tag the company in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The shirt also had what appeared to be the word “Man” scripted across the chest in white cursive, and the overall vibe of the ensemble was seductive, as though Tarsha was wearing her partner’s t-shirt. The top came a few inches down her thighs, and then Tarsha’s toned, bronzed legs were on display. Though the stunner was likely wearing a pair of scandalously tiny shorts underneath the oversized top, nothing was seen of her ensemble beyond the t-shirt. The photo was cropped in a way that not all of Tarsha’s legs were on display, but there was still plenty for her fans to love.

Tarsha’s long locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek, straight look, with a few strands gathered for a half-up style. Her beauty look was flawless, with a vibrant pink gloss on her lips that drew attention to her plump pout, highlighter to accentuate her cheekbones, and long lashes. She wasn’t wearing any accessories beyond a ring on both hands, and she stared straight at the camera in the sizzling shot.

Though the ensemble revealed far less skin than many of Tarsha’s typical outfits, her followers still loved the post. It racked up over 9,800 likes within just three hours, and also received 114 comments from her eager fans.

“This is so cute,” one fan said, loving the comfy-looking ensemble.

“Gorgeous as always,” another follower added.

“Comfy and still slaying,” one fan said.

“Can’t stop looking at you. You look great,” another fan commented, incorporating two flame emoji in the complimentary comment.

Whether she’s in a parking garage or out running errands, Tarsha manages to tantalize her fans doing just about anything. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the Australian bombshell shared a snap taken when she was out making a grocery run. For the simple errand, she rocked a pair of high-waisted black pants that accentuated her hourglass physique, and a crop top with a scandalously large cut-out that revealed both her toned stomach and her tempting cleavage.