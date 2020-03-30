Saweetie Wows Fans In Short Plaid Ensemble

Saweetie took to Instagram to share new photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed. As always, the rising star made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a plaid ensemble which consisted of a light blue and white. She paired a long-sleeved white shirt, which she left unbuttoned, with a mini skirt. The rapper sported a full fringe and her dark hair up in a bun. Saweetie opted for a glossy lip, black mascara, and long eyelashes for the occasion. She rocked long white, pointy acrylic nails and accessorized herself with small stud earrings and a necklace.

The “Icy Grl” songstress was captured sitting down on a fluffy floor by a wall covered in designer ad campaigns which included Prada, Fendi, and Dior.

In the first shot, Saweetie curled her legs up. She raised one hand to the side and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the rapper was photographed further back. She showed off her fluffy Chanel designer handbag that had thin straps and gold detailing by holding it up towards the camera.

In the third and final frame, Saweetie leaned against the wall and raised one leg towards her. She held her hand to the side of her face and showed off her long nails.

For her caption, she told fans that she is “finer in person” and that they’ll see that once they meet in person.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 460,000 likes and over 3,400 comments, proving to be popular with 5.1 million followers.

“Somebody make a Bratz doll line of Saweetie!” one user wrote.

“We’ve met and I can confirm this,” another devotee shared.

“You’re so pretty, it’s sickening,” remarked a third fan.

“I WANNA MEET YOU ONE DAY SIS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Impressing her social media following is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Sway with Me” entertainer wowed fans in a white, low-cut crop top with the word “icylicious” written across it. The attire had short sleeves and displayed her decolletage and stomach. She paired the outfit with loose-fitted ripped jeans and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. Saweetie tied up her long dark curly hair with a hair tie that had two large pink pom-poms attached to it and pushed her locks over to one side. She wore white, pointy acrylic nails, black mascara, and a glossy lip to finish the look off.