Rachael Ray Fans Love Her Makeup-Free Look On Instagram

Rachael Ray fans are loving her makeup-free look in a new Instagram video post. In the update, The Rachael Ray Show host and cook is seen standing in her kitchen preparing some comfort food. The camera is manned by her husband John Cusimano.

The Food Network star is seen in the almost hourlong clip preparing chicken potpie and answering questions posed by fans online.

She introduced herself by saying to her followers, “I’m Rachael and you might have seen me around over the last 20 years.”

New to this type of personal filming, she stated she didn’t know how this was “going to go,” but Rachael was determined to give the demonstration a shot in an attempt to connect with fans the way she knows best, through food.

“My name is Rachael and I kinda need help, I have to talk when I cook,” she joked in the video.

She stated she was used to speaking to the studio audience of her daytime series The Rachael Ray Show. In a way to continue a dialogue with fans, she made the video to connect to those that must remain at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also remarked to her 873,000 followers that cooking for oneself and others is nourishing way beyond what food could provide.

While Rachael did not say where the video was taken, it appears to have been filmed in her home in upstate New York at Lake Luzerne, where she has resided for the past 25 years.

The kitchen is expansive and stunning. She has huge butcher block counters and a large cooking area where she can mill about without being disturbed.

On her sink is a towel that reads “this is my happy place.” That could mean either the home, where she lives less than 10 miles from where she grew up with her mother Elsa, sister Maria, and grandfather Emmanuel Scuderi, or restaurant and professional kitchens, where she has worked since the age of 14.

In the video clip, Rachael also shared tips and tricks for grocery shopping.

She is dressed casually in sweatpants and a sweater. Her brown hair is full and falls to her shoulders. She is makeup-free and looks decades younger than her 50 years.

Fans loved the helpful cooking video and its subsequent tips and tricks. Most of all, they couldn’t stop talking about how stunning Rachael looked.

“You look so beautiful without makeup. I love it, Rachael,” stated one fan.

“Very youthful, stunning and amazing,” said a second follower.

“My God you are more adorable without makeup,” remarked a third Instagram user.