Kayla Moody Goes Braless Underneath Revealing Blue Workout Gear: ‘Morning Runs Ain’t Looking So Bad’

Kayla Moody kicked off the week with an eye-popping new Instagram photo that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The American model took to her account on Monday to share two sizzling photos from her morning run on the beach that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The images saw Kayla taking a quick break from her workout to admire the beautiful view of the calm ocean and sunrise — a scene that certainly seemed to make her sweat session worth it.

The seaside location was nothing short of breathtaking, but that’s not all that captivated the hot military wife’s 692,000 Instagram followers. Kayla herself looked absolutely stunning in a set of revealing workout gear from Bombshell Sportswear that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique.

Kayla sizzled in a teal bodysuit from the California-based brand that did way more showing than covering up. The one-piece featured thin shoulder straps that showcased the model’s toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The garment was hardly enough to contain Kayla’s voluptuous assets thanks to its wide armholes and daringly low-cut neckline. The design revealed that she had opted to go braless underneath the workout gear, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob well on display.

The skimpy number proceeded to cinch at Kayla’s waist to define her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette and clung tight to her lower half to define her sculpted thighs and pert derriere. It also featured a unique, strappy design that highlighted the model’s toned back.

Kayla chose not to add any accessories to her barely-there ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her killer curves. Her platinum tresses were worn down and blew gently around her in the ocean breeze, and she sported a minimal amount of makeup to show off her natural beauty.

Fans wasted no time in flooding the new addition to Kayla’s Instagram feed with likes and comments. The snaps have been double-tapped over 2,600 times within just 30 minutes of going live, and have racked up nearly 100 comments.

“Always so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kayla was a “hot and sexy young lady.”

“That bodysuit suits your body,” a third admirer quipped.

“I absolutely love your body shape, and that blond hair is killer,” commented a fourth follower.

Kayla is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her ditching her bra again, this time underneath a sheer white blouse while rocking a tiny thong. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 22,000 likes.