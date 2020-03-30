Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In A Burgundy Bikini On A Yacht In Throwback Photos

The mom of three wowed in throwback shots from her 2019 vacation to France.

Kourtney Kardashian put her booty on show in new snaps shared to her Instagram account over the weekend as she treated fans to a series of throwback photos from a 2019 family vacation to France. The stunning Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her booty on show in the first snap contained in the batch upload which showed her as she soaked up the sun on a yacht alongside her kids.

The family vacation snap showed Kourtney while she rested on her legs which were bent underneath her as she rocked a burgundy bikini on the bow of the luxury boat, which was out on the water.

The gorgeous 40-year-old mom of three put her stunning curves on full show as she looked back over her right shoulder towards the camera. She sat on the floor of the boat alongside her 10-year-old son Mason and her 7-year-old daughter Penelope, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. The former couple are also parents to 5-year-old Reign.

She had her dark hair flowing down as it blew in the breeze while she also opted to keep her eyes shielded from the beating down sun with a pair of stylish dark sunglasses with a patterned rim.

As for her two-piece, Kourtney rocked a pair of high-waisted burgundy bikini bottoms with stretched all the way up to her slim and toned middle. The high-cut design showed off plenty of her derriere and her legs.

She matched that with a racer back bikini top in the same dark red color, which put her toned back and arms on show.

Another snap showed Kourtney from behind in the unique bikini look while she sat next to Penelope, who looked adorable and almost matched her mom in an orange two-piece as they took in the sights together.

The rest of the photos and videos in the upload gave her 88.6 million followers a better look at her trip to Europe. Kourtney revealed in the caption that all of the family vacation snaps were taken on and around the island of Corsica last summer.

One photo showed the beauty and son Mason as they posed by a wall overlooking the stunning blue ocean water, while others showed off the stunning scenery of the French vacation destination.

Fans clearly loved getting an insight into the Kardashian/Disick clan’s summer 2019 vacation as many left sweet messages for Kim Kardashian‘s big sister in the comments section.

“So beautiful! It is so awesome that your children get to see the world,” one fan commented on Kourtney’s upload, shortly after she wowed in a see-through mesh bodysuit in another Instagram upload last week.

“Great views also awesome curves,” another Instagram user wrote.

A third commented on how Kourtney didn’t appear to have Photoshopped the bikini photos, writing, “Real body,” with a heart and fingers pinching emoji.