Drake Shares Rare Photos Of His Son Adonis & One With Sophie Brussaux

The Canadian rapper stuns fan with first-ever photos of his toddler son.

Drake surprised his Instagram followers Monday morning after he posted the first images of his son Adonis. While the Canadian rapper was criticized for initially keeping Adonis’ birth a secret, Drake looked like a proud papa in the string of photos featuring his curly-haired son. Drake also included Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux in the photo collection, as the co-parents posed alongside the two-year-old.

In the first-ever photos of his son shared with fans, Drake is seen holding onto his wide-eyed little boy as he gazes lovingly at him in a sweet father-son pic. In another photo, the “God’s Plan” rapper and Sophie are posing as a family at their son’s 2nd birthday party last October. There are also some solo photos of Adonis as he drinks from a cup while wearing pajamas and rides in a toy car with a teddy bear as his passenger. Another photo features Drake’s blond mom, Sandi Graham, which seems to imply that Adonis got his light hair color from his grandmother.

Drake has kept Adonis from the public since his birth, although last fall Sophie, a French artist and model, shared a baby photo of the little boy on Instagram. Based on the more recent family pic, it appears Drake and Sophie are able to co-parent without issues despite the fact that they are not a couple.

In the caption to the post, Drake also shared a powerful message about manifestation and staying positive during these difficult times. He added that he loves and misses his “beautiful family” and “can’t wait” to reunite with his family and friends. Drake also urged his 64.5 million Instagram followers to connect to their own inner light.

In comments to the photos, followers raved about Drake’s “beautiful family” and those first-ever photos of his baby boy.

“He is so stunning,” one follower wrote of Adonis.

“Wow God bless, he’s so gorgeous,” another added.

“What a beautiful little guy you have, and the message we all needed,” another wrote.

The family photo and rare Adonis sighting come after Drake caught flack earlier this month for a song lyric in which he referred to Sophie as a “fluke” in a new song.

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” Drake rapped in “When to Say When,” which dropped earlier this month. Many fans were angered by the rapper’s description of his baby mama, per Page Six.

Drake’s top-secret baby news became public in May 2018 thanks to Pusha T’s diss track “The Story of Adidon,” which teased his rival’s secret love child and alluded that Drake was a deadbeat dad. In a track on his June 2018 album Scorpion, Drake seemingly acknowledged his paternity as he rapped that “the kid is mine.” It was later revealed that Drake was offering financial support to the mother of his child.

While Drake has never shared photos of Adonis’ face until now, in December 2018 he posted a photo that his young son drew for him in which he proudly compared him to Picasso.