Samantha Rayner Flashes Flat Tummy And Abs In A Minuscule White Crop-Top

Samantha Rayner sported a unique look in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her account on Monday to dazzle her 684,000 followers with a duo of new snaps that added some serious heat to her page. The images captured Samantha standing in the middle of an enclosed stairwell and gazing at the camera with a sultry stare.

In the caption of her post, the brunette bombshell revealed that she had stayed over at “bae’s house” the night before, but forgot to bring a change of clothing. She opted to raid her man’s closet to come up with her outfit for the day and, judging by the reaction of her audience, the menswear look was a huge hit.

Samantha stunned in an impossibly tiny white crop top that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The number boasted thick shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms, as well as a square neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage. It cut off just below the babe’s chest, giving her fans a complete look at her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

The lower half of Samantha’s look was where her “bae’s” wardrobe came into play. She sported a pair of cherry red sweatpants from boohooMAN that were adorned in a white squiggle pattern. The bottoms were slightly baggy on the model but were still able to define her curvaceous silhouette. A thin drawstring cinched them low on her hips, further accentuating her trim wais.

Samantha completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white socks and matching red and white sneakers. She did not add any jewelry accept for a dainty navel ring that just barely peeked out over the waistband of her sweatpants to provide the perfect amount of bling. As for her glam, the stunner was done up with a full face of makeup that included a nude lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Samantha some love for her latest social media appearance. The double Instagram update has earned more than 13,000 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the Aussie hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Samantha was “so hot.”

“You can seriously wear anything and look amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Full-blown vibe,” commented a fourth follower.

Samantha certainly seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her stripping down to nothing more than blue lingerie that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning over 32,000 likes.