Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Believed To Have Mild Case Of Coronavirus

Jon Bon Jovi‘s son Jake is believed to have contracted a mild case of coronavirus. The New Jersey rock and roll superstar revealed how the virus had impacted his family of six in an interview with Extra.

In a Facetime chat for the entertainment news series, Jon revealed his 17-year-old son had exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

“It hit our home, too. Jake, our son, he had a mild case that was intestinal. He is recovered now and the rest of us are all healthy… He had an intense fever, but not bronchial stuff,” Jon shared from his New Jersey home.

“Our home was only infected with Jake, and the rest of us have been healthy, but we are all sequestered and under quarantine,” he continued.

Jon also revealed that he has not exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19 and remarked he was “feeling quite healthy.”

Jon and his wife, Dorothea, are parents to four children: daughter Stephanie and sons Jesse, Jake, and Romeo.

The virus has hit home in another way for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star. His bandmate and childhood friend of more than 40 years, David Bryan, also tested positive. The keyboardist revealed his health status on March 21 and is currently recovering.

Jon has continued his efforts to assist families in need during this current health crisis. He was pictured on March 19 working alongside his staff at the Red Bank, New Jersey outpost of JBJ Soul Kitchen, where the restaurant is preparing meals. Jon shared a photo on his Instagram account that pictured him washing dishes as chefs prepared food items for take-out.

The business’s Instagram page shared on March 17 that due to food demand, their normal menu would be limited, but the organization would do everything possible to reach the needs of those in their community.

Jon regularly works at the three New Jersey locations of the Soul Kitchen he operates alongside wife Dorothea in Red Bank and Toms River, and at Rutgers University in Newark. There, he works alongside dedicated volunteers who sign up to assist. Other workers include those who have sat down for a meal at the eatery and could not afford to pay — they then work at the restaurant to help offset the cost of their meal.

The musician has also appeared in a video for New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy’s New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund that will assist state organizations in getting resources to communities most at need across the state reported the Asbury Park Press.

Jon appeared in the video alongside famous New Jersey residents Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, and Charlie Puth.