Adrienne Bailon Wears White Crop Top & Spotty Skirt For Summer Throwback Post

Adrienne Bailon took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photos that date back to the summer of 2018.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that was low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her midriff. She paired the ensemble with a long spotty skirt and flip flops. Bailon accessorized herself with a large hat and wrapped a small bag around her body. The former 3LW singer put on a necklace and numerous bracelets for the occasion. She applied a glossy lip and wore her long curly brunette hair down.

In the first shot, Bailon posed down a small alley. She placed one hand on the wall beside her and left the other to rest on her hip. The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress tilted her head slightly and closed her eyes. The photo displayed her incredibly tanned skin and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

In the next slide, Bailon photographed her husband, Israel Houghton, walking underneath a stunning piece of architecture. The sky in front of him was clear blue and looked like a postcard. He also wore a hat with a white T-shirt, black shorts, and sneakers.

For her caption, Bailon told fans that these images were taken during a summer vacation in Venice, Italy in 2018. She joked that she was having a Saturday stroll on her camera roll as she was most likely at home during quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 145,000 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Stunning! One of my favorite pictures of you,” one user wrote.

“Love this outfit and picture. Beautiful,” another devotee shared.

“It was this look right here that made me fall in love with your style,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg, I love this outfit!!! Gorg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media following is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Cheetah Girls actress wowed in a white top with black spots all over and sheer long sleeves. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a thin necklace. Bailon paired the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and heels with silver straps. She pulled her long brunette hair up in a high ponytail and opted for small stud earrings. The boomerang showcased Bailon getting her photo taken for The Real.