Kyle Richards Shares Epic Throwback Of The ‘Mullet’ She Had As A Teen In The ’80s

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star took fans back in time with a fun pic from her teen years.

Kyle Richards shared an epic throwback of her 1980s hair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, took to Instagram to post a flashback pic of the “mullet” hairstyle she wore as a teen.

In the photo, Kyle’s long brown hair is wavy and cut into a shaggy style. The future Bravo star has wispy bangs and is wearing huge black sunglasses that cover half her face as she lounges in what appears to be the backseat of a car. Kyle’s 1980s look is complete with a jean jacket that is trimmed with a black and white striped patchwork print and tassels on the pockets.

In the caption to the post, Kyle revealed that she was 16-years-old in the photo. She also added that her daughter Sophia asked her why she had a mullet, which prompted quite a response from Kyle’s Instagram followers.

Kyle’s best friend Faye Resnick described her as “Cool girl,” while her sister Kim Richards wrote, “So CUTE!!!! I love this picture.”

When one fan asked Kyle if her hairstyle was a mullet or a shag, the actress hilariously replied, “I have no idea what is going on here.”

Another commenter added, “Back in that day, a guys version was a mullet and a girls version was called the ‘bi-level.’ The start to all of the asymmetrical haircuts! How fun were the 80’s and 90’s!!!”

“Tell her it was the Lisa Lisa haircut. Get it right. Lol” another fan added, referencing the iconic hairstyle from ’80s singer from Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam.

And another fan hoped that Kyle still has that jacket and those sunnies.

Fans know that at the time the photo was taken in the mid-1980s, Kyle was a working child star on the TV series Down To Earth. Kyle played Lizzie Preston on the TBS sitcom from 1984 to 1987. Her character’s hair was usually worn long and straight on the series, although she did have bangs and wavy hair in some epiosdes.

Fast forward to today, and Kyle is known for her gorgeous, shiny hair. Last year she briefly went back to wearing bangs but has since started to grow them out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills beauty previously told Glamour that she doesn’t spend a lot of money on her hair care and usually uses a pharmacy brand shampoo like Pantene. Kyle also uses a hair care vitamin and has been known to do her own DIY touch-ups on her roots.