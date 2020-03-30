Kelly Ripa Shares Message Of Strength From NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: ‘Love Wins’

Kelly Ripa shared a message of strength to Instagram from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who spoke about his deep affection for New York City and its residents. He shared that how the city and its surrounding suburbs will continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic by remembering that “love wins.”

The caption shared by the Live with Kelly and Ryan series host stated that New York will battle this health crisis and come out stronger.

The video Kelly reposted originally came from an Instagram page for the business CHNGE. It showed Gov. Cuomo, a politician many New Yorkers are looking to for hope in these challenging and frightening times, telling those who live in the city that there is only one thing that will band residents together as they face this crisis head-on: love.

In the clip, the governor remarked that when you are united, there is no challenge that cannot be overcome. He stated that residents of the city are “New York tough.” Cuomo also remarked that the loves New York because the city “loves everyone: black, white, brown, Asian, short, tall, gay and straight. At the end of the day, and this is a long day, love wins.”

New York has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. As of figures released on March 28, the state reported more than 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 700 deaths, stated The Washington Post.

Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos have a home on the upper east side of the city. They have hunkered down at their residence with their three children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Kelly has done her part to keep Live on the air with remotely produced episodes of the morning talk series that began March 23. The show is currently in its 31st season.

Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest are both participating in the broadcasts, working from their respective homes as a way to give morning television audiences some lighthearted entertainment to begin their day during these personally challenging times.

Mark shared his own comments on Kelly’s post, stating that he was praying for the country’s leaders. He also was thankful for the leadership of Gov. Cuomo as he attempts to pull New York out of this frightening crisis.

Fans of the television personality shared their feelings regarding Cuomo’s inspiring words.

“We love him here in Texas!!!” said a follower of Kelly’s Instagram page.

“Wow that was so beautifully said wow he’s such a leader,” remarked a second fan.

“Love ALWAYS win even when it doesn’t seem like it. IT DOES EVERY TIME!!” remarked a third admirer of the daytime talk show and of Cuomo’s words.