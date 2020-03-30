Brielle Biermann Shows Plenty Of Skin In Cheeky Bikini Photo

The 23-year-old reality star didn't leave much to the imagination with her latest NSFW bikini snap.

Reality star Brielle Biermann left very little to the imagination as she shared a very cheeky NSFW bikini photo with her fans over the weekend. In a sizzling new sideways shot posted to her Instagram account, the 23-year-old flashed plenty of skin as she posed for the camera indoors in a skimpy orange thong bikini.

The Don’t Be Tardy and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star put her booty on full show for the world to see in the risqué photo, which she shared with her 1.3 million followers on March 28. She snapped selfie in a large mirror with a wooden frame while she pulled a sultry over the shoulder pose.

Brielle looked over her right shoulder while she snapped away with her left hand with her long, manicured nails on show.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s daughter shot out a very sultry look as she put her toned derriere front and center while she rocked the bright but revealing two-piece.

Her bikini look was made up of barely-there bottoms, which were a thong design with only a very skimpy piece of material that sat at the small of her back with thin straps that stretched over both of her hips.

The bikini top was made up of a little more material. The top perfectly matched the bottoms in the same orange color and appeared to feature a fuller cup that kept her top half a little more covered.

It had a thicker piece of material that stretched around her torso and thin orange straps over her shoulders. The bikini appeared to be very similar to one she rocked during a recent vacation somewhere very tropical. In that caption, she teased fans that her secret had been “exposed.”

Brielle proudly showed off her darker hair in the snap as she wore her long, brunette locks down and flowing down her back.

In the caption, she asked fans how they were getting on with the new social distancing rules put into place amid the coronavirus outbreak which has millions across the globe staying inside their homes.

The comments section of Brielle’s latest post, which has received almost 48,000 likes, was overrun with praise for the beauty as many asked her to share how she got her body.

“Okay give me all your tips and tricks!!” one person commented.

“Can you post your work out?” another person asked.

“What’s your booty workout cause oh my gaaaaah,” a third comment read alongside an eye heart emoji.

This is far from the first time Brielle has showed some skin in her swimwear on social media.

Last month, she wowed fans with a photo of herself in a very skimpy pink bikini during a vacation to the Bahamas.