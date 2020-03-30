Dua Lipa Wows Followers In Skimpy Red Bodysuit & Thanks Fans For 10 Million YouTube Views

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support and shared a new photo of herself in a fiery ensemble.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress stunned in a red bodysuit that displayed her incredible long legs. The item of clothing was cut-out at the back and also displayed her back area. She paired the ensemble with shimmery silver high heels and showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked on her arms. Lipa opted for long acrylic nails for the photoshoot and accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings. She applied a glossy lip and put her blond and brunette hair up for the occasion.

In the photo, the singing sensation was captured sitting down on a funky chair. Lipa posed in front of a plain white backdrop that had a black floor. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah) hitmaker was photographed from the side and didn’t look directly at the camera lens. She placed both arms in front of her and looked to her left.

In the tags, she credited the photographer, Hugo Comte, as well as her stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist, Anna Cofone, makeup artist, Lisa Eldridge, and manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, for helping her look glammed-up to achieve this killer shot.

She geotagged the upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she was when she shared it.

For her caption, she thanked everyone for helping her gain over 10 million YouTube views on her latest music video for “Break My Heart.”

In the span of 17 hours, her post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 41.3 million followers.

“It’s what you deserve!! You’ve earned all of this success,” one user wrote.

“Stunning goddess called DUA LIPA,” another devotee shared.

“YOU DESERVE MORE THAN 10 MILLION,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“The new album is f*cking fire, I love it so much,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to impressing fans with her social media content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she graced the cover of Sunday Times Culture magazine and turned up the heat once again. The singing sensation wowed in a tiny green crop top with no straps. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leather pants and heels. The “Lost in Your Light” chart-topper put half her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and left the rest down for the shoot. Lipa applied a bold red lip and rocked long, pointy acrylic nails with white tips.