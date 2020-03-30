Busty Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Exposes Cleavage In Racy See-Through Balconette Bra

Leanna Bartlett brought smiles to the faces of many of her Instagram followers when she updated her social media pages over the weekend. The buxom hottie shared some racy pics where she left little to the imagination.

The glamor model looked smoking hot in white see-through lingerie that exposed her voluptuous curves. Thanks to some cleverly placed lace and boning, she was able to cover her nipples and nether regions.

Leanna wore a white lingerie set that showed off her amazing figure. The white balconette bra had underwire support which held her assets firmly in place. The molded cups sculpted her breasts and allowed her to shamelessly flaunt her heavy bust.

The Ukrainian paired the bra with a tiny pair of white bottoms. The matching bikini panties clung to her thighs and booty as she modestly crossed her legs for the camera.

Leanna flaunted her slim waist and rock-hard stomach as she asked her fans what they were snacking on in her caption. In the pic’s background, one can see that Leanna is standing in front of a fridge ready to grab something to eat. The blonde seemed to be alluding to the fact that most of her followers may in self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leanna can certainly afford to binge on a snack or two while she self-isolates.

The Instagram model glammed up her look with a sophisticated hairstyle. She added loose curls to her blonde tresses and let it fall down her shoulder and back. Leanna also wore a bold eyebrow, lashings of mascara, and nude lipstick.

Leanna has a massive following of over 3.3 million people. She regularly updates her social media pages with titillating photographs and sizzling videos. After so many years in the industry, she knows what her fans like to see and caters to them. This specific photo has already garnered more than 48,000 likes, with many of her fans taking to the comments section to reply to Leanna’s question.

One fan seemed to be self-medicating with his calorie-rich foods. He said, “Grilling pizza and an occasional chocolate with an intermittent vodka.”

Another follower had a healthy snack on hand and replied, “Snacking on a Kilimanjaro mix of cashews, walnuts, craisins, and dark chocolate.”

A third fan did not even reply to Leanna’s question and simply told her how he felt, “Leanna I follow you on all platforms I love your accent and voice you’re so beautiful.”