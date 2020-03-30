‘Birds Of Prey’ Actor Bruno Oliver Shares How To Make Harley Quinn’s Beloved Breakfast Sandwich

Bruno Oliver plays the short-order cook Sal in the recent DC Comics film, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. He stars in one of the most talked-about scenes in the movie, the one where Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) gets her favorite egg sandwich to-go. Variety recently spoke with the actor who shared the secret recipe to recreating the now-iconic breakfast meal.

Harley and her breakfast sandwich have been a hot topic since Birds of Prey released in theaters. Since the film was recently released on digital platforms early, it has started making headlines once again as fans of the film discuss the hilarious scene in which Harley gets — and tragically loses — her favorite sandwich.

According to the article, Oliver had no clue how pivotal and famous his scene would become until he watched the movie.

“You couldn’t tell from the audition necessarily and as actors, we always worry about our scenes being cut. I really didn’t understand the place the egg sandwich had in the movie until I saw it.”

To make the delicious-looking sandwich, you’ll need American cheese, bacon, egg, and bread. For the bread, the actor advises using ciabatta. Unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus pandemic, finding all of the necessary ingredients might be challenging. If ciabatta is unavailable, any type of bread will suffice.

Before filming his scene, the article says that Oliver really did cook the sandwich to make sure he looked like he knew what he was doing on camera.

“I spent the night destroying my kitchen making egg sandwiches over and over and over again,” he told the outlet

Even though Oliver knew how to make the egg sandwich and did so while filming his scene, there were some culinary tricks he didn’t know how to do, so the close-up shots were on a sandwich made by a professional chef.

Since Birds of Prey came out, fans have been trying to discover the perfect recipe to recreate the sandwich. The scene in the movie makes it look incredibly delicious.

It has also generated a lot of think pieces about what the sandwich means to Harley and how Sal is “the only male in the movie who doesn’t screw her over.”

While DC Comics fans can now make Harley’s favorite breakfast item, they will be waiting a while for another movie to hit theaters. The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the schedule for highly-anticipated DC movies like Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, Suicide Squad 2, and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman.