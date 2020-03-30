Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Home Workout Video

Fitness trainer Hanna Oberg has been responding to fan requests to post home workout videos with a variety of home exercises that target specific areas of the body. On Saturday, March 28, the Swedish native posted an ab workout video to social media site Instagram that flaunted her chiseled midsection.

For the workout, Hanna wears a light-orange sports bra that leaves plenty of skin exposed along her arms and abdomen, showing off her full tattoo sleeve on her right arm and her accentuated ab muscles. She pairs the top with high-waisted black leggings that cling to her sculpted legs and compliment her gym-honed lower half. The fitness guru completes the outfit with a pair of white ankle-length Adidas socks, a silver pendant necklace, and a black exercise watch.

The Instagram sensation wears her straight, brunette tresses in a low ponytail, letting several strands fall loose around her neck and face. She adds a bit of black mascara and eyeliner and pink, glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

The post features six videos, five of which include a different ab-targeting exercise while the sixth is a cool-down stretching clip. In the first video, Hanna tells her followers that she’s responding to their requests for an at-home workout with the following 10-minute ab circuit. She then moves into V-sits with leg extensions, working her lower abdomen.

In the second video, Hanna performs a series of side plank dips while in the third, she shows her followers how to do knee crunches into crossover hand to toes. The fourth video features reversed crunches while in the fifth, the trainer demonstrates some Russian twists. The final video shows Hanna stretching her ab muscles, including laying her body on the floor and pushing up on her arms to elongate her torso.

In the caption of the video post, Hanna outlines each move and tells her followers how many reps and rounds they should do of each. The preferred method is to perform a circuit of 30 seconds of work followed by 30 seconds of rest and then repeat this for three rounds. Also in the caption, Hanna asks her followers to let her know what other home workouts they’d like to see.

The post earned nearly 60,000 likes and hundreds of comments in the first day of being posted. The trainer’s 1.8 million followers expressed their gratitude for Hanna and her exercise videos and posed questions related to their own fitness process in the comments section.

“This is my favorite! The one I do each week!!,” one Instagram user commented.