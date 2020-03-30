Dua Lipa Stuns In Crop Top & Leather Pants For ‘Sunday Times Culture’

Dua Lipa graced the cover of Sunday Times Culture magazine and looks nothing short of incredible.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress stunned in a tiny green crop top with no straps. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no accessories, and her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leather pants and heels.

Lipa sported half her blond and brunette hair up in a bun and left the rest down. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker put on numerous rings and showed off the numerous tattoos she has inked on her arms. Lipa opted for long, pointy acrylic nails with white tips. She applied a bold red lip and eye-catching eye makeup for the occasion.

The singing sensation shared numerous photos from the photoshoot within one post on Instagram.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist up. Lipa placed both her hands in front of her and clenched her fists. She looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression.

In the next slide, Lipa was snapped from head-to-toe. In the background, you could see the photo of the backdrop of the sky hanging on the set of the studio. She looked directly at the camera lens again and poked her tongue out while leaving her hands beside her.

In the third and final frame, Lipa was photographed from the waist up once again. She held one hand behind her back and put her other fingers in her mouth. On the Sunday Times Culture’s Instagram account, they revealed that this shot was used for the cover.

For Lipa’s caption, she told fans the shoot was photographed by Hugo Comte.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 1.5 million likes and over 4,900 comments, proving to be popular with her 41.3 million followers.

“I’M IN LOVE WITH THESE PHOTOS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“God, you’re so gorgeous, it’s killing me,” another devotee shared.

“THANK YOU FOR SAVING US AND POP MUSIC!!” remarked a third fan.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Friday, March 27, Lipa released her long-awaited second studio album, Future Nostalgia. The album was initially supposed to drop on April 3 but got pushed forward due to the coronavirus pandemic and it leaking early. Within five minutes of its release, the record topped the iTunes chart, proving to be instantly popular among listeners.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper trended on Twitter worldwide with the hashtag “FutureNostalgia,” where listeners have been sharing their opinions on the album.