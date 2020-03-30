Instagram Hottie Pamela Alexandra Sports Racy Dress That Draws The Eye To Her Busty Assets

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra got her 3.5 million Instagram followers’ pulses racing on Sunday night with a racy snap that featured her busty chest.

Pamela is photographed in a restaurant as she eats dinner. She appears to be in the middle of a chicken dish, accompanied by an alcoholic drink in the close-up snap. Featuring the model from her waist up, it appears that she is wearing a black, sleeveless dress that includes various cut-outs along the top portion.

The fabric along her shoulders is asymmetrical, featuring a thicker strap on one shoulder than the other. The cut-out on the chest begins at the opposite shoulder and expands down across her chest, secured underneath her busty assets with a thin strip of fabric. The model chooses not to wear a bra, letting the tight-fitting fabric of the dress secure her chest. Another cut-out is featured along her waist, opening from the right side and moving in towards the left, showing off a bit of skin along her toned tummy. The dress can be seen extending down to her ample hips before it is cut off by the table.

Pamela accessorizes with a gold pendant necklace that hangs down to her cleavage and a pair of large, gold hoop earrings. She wears her shoulder-length, brunette locks parted down the middle and flowing down her back and shoulders. The model completes the look with black mascara and eyeliner, a bit of blush, and dark pink matte lips. She shoots an unsmiling look towards the camera as she cocks her head slightly to the side and brings one hand up to rest on her shoulder.

In the caption of the racy snap, the Instagram sensation asks her followers who said she was wearing the dress on a date with a man. She adds an angel emoji for emphasis. Many of her followers responded directly to her caption in the comments section while also showering her with love and compliments. The post earned nearly 80,000 likes and over 2,000 comments just within the first 12 hours of being posted.

“This is the kind of pic which can stop covid19,” one Instagram user commented, adding a clapping hands and fire emoji.

“One of your best pics,” another follower wrote.

“Wowww Pam you look so beautiful wish I was having dinner with you,” yet one more fan chimed in.

On Sunday, March 29, the model posted two snaps to the social media platform. In addition to the racy dinner outfit, Pamela wore a transparent jumpsuit that also put her busty cleavage on display and had her followers filling the comments section with compliments.