Colorado Woman Rushed To Hospital After Being Trampled By A Bull Moose

A local woman in her 50s from Breckenridge, Colorado, was trampled by a bull moose on Saturday evening after trying to guide the animal out of her yard. According to The Denver Post, the incident occurred in the evening, but the moose had been patrolling the area for hours beforehand. Allegedly, the animal was blocking people from getting into their car and leaving, so she attempted to shoo it off the property.

The moose became aggressive and attacked the woman, putting her in the hospital. The article said she suffered from multiple broken bones. As for the moose, in accordance with local law pertaining to aggressive wildlife, the moose was euthanized.

However, the animal’s death was not a waste. The Denver Post says it “was donated so its meat could be eaten.”

It is not clear if the woman will also receive criminal charges for getting close to the mammal.

Randy Hampton, an information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the woman had allegedly gotten way too close to the moose to scare it away from her lawn. He provided some advice for anyone who has to deal with a similar situation in their neighborhood. Hampton strongly advising against getting close to the animal.

“You want to make noise, bang some pots and pans, stay on your porch, and just don’t give it a reason. The best way to get a moose to leave is to give it enough space that it leaves on its own.”

Unfortunately, while these animals can be a nuisance when they enter your residential area, the best way to deal with them is to be patient and let them leave without interference.

Strangely enough, moose are some of the most ornery animals. The Sacramento Bee reported a similar incident regarding a moose that happened to a man named Leon Steinberg last Tuesday in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was left with a few hoof marks but otherwise relatively “unscathed.”

According to a video shared on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, “Each year, more people are attacked by moose than by any other species of wildlife.”

Typically, moose are not afraid of people. However, the bulls — which is a term for the males — can often become territorial and are more likely to turn combative than their female counterparts.

The Inquisitr previously reported that another Colorado resident received a hefty fine after she was caught on video approaching a moose on the side of the road and trying to pet it.