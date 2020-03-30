Daniela Tamayo Rocks A Minuscule, Printed Bikini To Shows Off Her Incredible Abs

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo, who is popular on social media for her perfect figure and hot pics, recently took to her page and posted a new bikini pic to mesmerize her fans.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the stunner could be seen rocking a tiny, maroon-and-white printed bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she put her enviable curves and perfect abs on full display to tease her fans.

In terms of her beauty looks, Daniella opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a dark terracotta shade of lipstick, coral eyeshadow combined with a white highlighter, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows which had been arched to perfection, while she strobed her face with an illuminator for a fresh look.

The Latina bombshell wore her highlighted blond tresses in soft waves and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and back, while she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a coral polish.

To the excitement of her fans, Daniela posted two hot pics from the shoot. In the first one, she could be seen leaning against a wooden post. She raised both of her arms above her head, closed her eyes, lifted her chin and arched her back. The pose allowed her to put her abs and taut stomach on full display.

In the second picture, she turned her back toward the camera and provided her fans with a generous view of her peachy posterior and long, sexy legs.

She wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she informed her fans that the pic was a throwback. She wrote that she missed wearing her bikinis from the online retailer, Coconut Swimsuits, and also asked her fans what they miss the most about their pre-quarantine days.

Within five hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 8,000 likes and above 200 comments in which fans and followers praised the smokeshow for her amazing figure and sensual style.

“After looking at your picture, I do not miss anything,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so beautiful, Daniela. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Nice pic. You’re the sexiest woman alive,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “so lovely,” and “perfect,” to praise the hottie.

The snap was also liked by Daniela’s fellow Colombian model Luz Elena Echeverria and Daniela Castrillon.